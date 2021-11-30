Gardaí patrol local trains passing through Kildare

A garda on patrol in a train carriage / PHOTO; KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Gardaí from the Kildare Division were on patrol on local commuter trains at the weekend.
The purpose of the patrols is to detect and prevent anti-social behaviour and to support Irish Rail staff.
The operations are carried out by Gardai from Kildare, Laois/Offaly and the Dublin Region.
Gardaí said the patrols have resulted in a decrease in reports of anti-social behaviour on trains and at rail stations.
