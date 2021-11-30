BREAKING: Four men arrested in Newbridge in connection with investigation into several burglaries

File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí have arrested four men in relation to a number of incidents of burglary and robbery in Co Kildare, in November 2021.
Shortly before 3.45pm yesterday afternoon on Monday, Gardaí responded to reports of a burglary in Newbridge.
Two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.
In a follow up operation, two men, both aged in their 20s were arrested.
A Garda spokesperson said: "The arrests are in relation to a number of robberies and burglaries in the Newbridge, Rathangan and Brownstown areas of Co Kildare this month.
"All four men are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kildare and Newbridge Garda stations.
"Investigations are ongoing."
