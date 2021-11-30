Newbridge school pupils to donate food hamper to needy families

A class in Scoil na Naomh Uilig in Newbridge plans to donate a food hamper to needy families.

Gillian Corbally and her sixth class pupils aim to present the donation to Newbidge Share Food group on December 13.

Gillian said; "Last year my 6th class and I created a lovely food hamper for people less fortunate than us and donated it to a local charity who in turn gave it to a family in need.

"We felt it was a nice way to give back to our community and help a family have a special Christmas.

This year my class and I will do the same.

"Each child and I will bring in one item of food and treats and we will create a hamper which will be donated to Newbridge Share Food on Monday 13th December at 11am.

"I have encouraged the children to use their pocket money if possible to buy a small item of food for our hamper."