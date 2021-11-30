Search

30 Nov 2021

Plans for historic market site in Naas

Development

New Naas market could be located at historic site in the town

The historic potato market site in Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

When it is developed the  Potato Market in Naas will have several uses.

The market will be home to the Naas Farmers Market which has relocated to Naas Racecourse on a temporary basis between 10am and 3pm on Saturdays.

In the meantime  legal and technical issues are being sorted out in relation to the Potato Market move.

Read more Kildare news

A  lease on the Potato Market site, located adjacent to the Presbyterian church,  has been negotiated but all of the documents have not yet been signed off, Kildare County Council official Eoghan Ryan told a Naas Municipal District meeting.

The council’s priority is to re-locate the Farmers Market to the Potato Market and to enhance the space for that purpose. Following its re-establishment of the Farmer’s Market at the Potato Market, the council will explore other opportunities for civic, amenity and community use, added Mr Ryan.

