Minister visits Naas parklands site

Catherine Martin TD on her visit to De Burgh’s site with Louise Burchall, Sen Vincent P Martin, Dr Lorraine Benson and Cllrs Seamie Moore and Colm Kenny,L
Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin paid a visit to Naas, taking in some sites of interest. These included the Moat Theatre, the historic Potato Market site and the former De Burgh parklands area.
Minister Martin was accompanied by her brother Sen Vincent P Martin, a former member of Kildare County Council.
Ms Martin was accompanied to the former parklands site, off Sallins Road, by Cllr Seamie Moore.
Cllr Moore has campaigned for the opening of the site to the public.
Also present was Cllr Colm Kenny who recently asked that Kildare County Council provide adequate resources to open the De Burgh lands.
Cllr Colm Kenny said he felt a little extra resources “may advance it to finish quicker and the sooner the better."
Catherine Martin TD on her visit to De Burgh’s site with Louise Burchall, Sen Vincent P Martin, Dr Lorraine Benson and Cllrs Seamie Moore and Colm Kenny,L
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.