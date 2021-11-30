Naas Court sees second highest number of speeding convictions in Ireland in 2021 so far

Naas District Court saw the second highest number of drivers (238) convicted of speeding so far this year, according to figures from the Court Service.

The only higher district area was Dublin, which has a far bigger population.

The statistics were provided in a reply to a Parliamentary Question to Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The figures may be high due to the busy N7, M7 and M4 routes passing through the county which are patrolled by Naas Roads Policing as well as GoSafe vans.

Naas District Court also covers most areas of the county apart from Athy District Court area.

The data from January to September shows that 238 motorists were convicted of speeding at Naas District Court.

A total of 987 people appeared on speeding charges during that period.

This figure of speeding summonses was the highest in the country after Dublin Metropolitan District at 2,862 and Galway District Court at 1,059.

The data also shows that 238 motorists or less than one-quarter of the 987 defendants were convicted of speeding in Naas District Court between January and September.

There were also 65 cases of speeding struck out during this period.

A further 240 defendants were given fines while there were eight disqualifications from driving.

In the whole of 2020, there were only two motorists convicted of speeding offences, due to travel restrictions around the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Meanwhile 218 motorists were before Naas Court between January and September for holding a mobile phone while driving - and 50 were convicted.

A total of 12 cases were either struck out or dismissed, according to the data.