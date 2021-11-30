Rise in Covid-19 cases in communities across Kildare - public health experts

There are dozens of new cases in communities across Co Kildare according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

In the two-week period up to November 22, there were 455 confirmed cases in Naas Local Electoral Area (LEA) corresponding to a rate per 100,000 people of 1162.9.

This contrasts with the overall national rate per 100,000 people of 1,268.4.

In Newbridge LEA, there were 390 cases and a rate per 100,000 people of 1,099.1.

There were 308 cases in Clane LEA and a rate per 100,000 of 1,083.1.

In the Kildare Town LEA, where were 308 cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 1,198.4

In Athy LEA, there were 248 cases with an LEA rate per 100,000 of 934.4.

The HSE has reiterated requests for people not yet vaccinated to come forward for jabs.

Public health experts also urged everybody to avail of booster jabs when they become available to their age cohort.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We encourage everyone to avail of your booster dose, as it gives you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.”