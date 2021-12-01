Search

01 Dec 2021

Kildare Garda Checkpoints begin today for seasonal road safety campaign

Kildare Garda Checkpoints begin today for seasonal road safety campaign

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Dozens of Garda checkpoints will be mounted across County Kildare from today (December 1) until January 5 as part of the annual road safety campaign.
An Garda Síochána and The Road Safety Authority (RSA) have called on drivers to act responsibly and to not be tempted to drink and drive this Christmas and New Year period.
Over the last five years, there were 83 fatalities and 709 serious injuries nationwide over the holiday season.
Officers will also be targeting other lifesaver offences including speeding, not wearing seat belts and mobile phone use by drivers.
Gardaí will also focus on unaccompanied driving by learner drivers.

Depressant drug

Kildare Coroner, Professor Denis Cusack, who is Head of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety, said: “Alcohol is a depressant drug and after it passes through the liver where it is detoxified, some of the alcohol will hit the brain within minutes.
“The skills most critical to driving — the brain’s ability to observe, interpret and process information from the eyes and other senses – are impaired by alcohol even at the low levels.”

Problem
Deputy Garda Commissioner, Ann Marie McMahon said: "Unfortunately drink driving is still a problem on Irish roads. 4,453 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and 3,333 have been arrested for drug driving this year to date.
“This is almost 166 drivers arrested each week for these offences. This Christmas and New Year, we are appealing to motorists to drive safely and under no circumstances drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“120 people have lost their lives on the roads this year and members of An Garda Síochána have had to deliver this devastating news to their families.
“We don’t want to have to deliver this news to your family this Christmas.”
Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said: “To anyone who thinks it’s ok to drive after drinking alcohol I say you need to understand that if you commit a drink driving offence you will face disqualification from driving for a minimum of three months.
“Think about how a driving ban would impact your daily life.
“You will no longer be able to drive to work, drive to the gym or drop the kids off to school.
“If you are planning on having a drink this festive season or anytime, remember that alcohol and driving do not mix.
“Designate a driver organise a taxi, hackney, minibus or use public transport.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media