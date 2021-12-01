Property stolen in burglary in Naas home

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí have appealed for information on a burglary in Naas last weekend.
Property was stolen from a residence in the Our Lady's Place area off the Newbridge Road on Saturday evening.
It's believed that three men were involved in the incident, which happened at 7.45pm.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station.
