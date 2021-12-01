Search

01 Dec 2021

Warning after man pretended to be garda called to house and asked to check cash

Bogus callers

FILE PHOTO

A man pretending to be a garda called to a home of an elderly resident and said he needed to see his money to check for counterfeit cash.

Luckily a neighbour called to the house soon afterwards and the intruder left empty handed. 

The incident happened in Co Meath yesterday afternoon. 

A Meath Garda Division spokesperson said: 

"Trim Gardaí are investigating a burglary which occurred at an elderly gentleman's home in the Castletown area of Rathmolyon yesterday afternoon, Tuesday November 30th at approximately 12.20pm.

"A male pretending to be a Garda called to the gentleman’s home and informed him that he was investigating a crime involving counterfeit notes and that he needed to see the cash that the gentleman had in order to check it.

"Luckily shortly thereafter, there was a caller to the man’s home and the male then fled the house empty handed.

"We believe a silver/grey coloured car may have been waiting for this male in the area, no better description of the car.

"If anyone was in the area at the time and noticed anyone acting suspiciously, a suspicious vehicle or perhaps someone may have Dash Cam footage from the area at around this time are asked to please contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111."

