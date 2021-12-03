Search

03 Dec 2021

BREAKING: Newbridge house and sheds to be demolished for 204 new homes

BREAKING: Newbridge house and sheds to be demolished for 204 new homes

A design image of the new development / JFOC ARCHITECTS

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A 204-home project for the Ballymany area of Newbridge has been granted permission by An Bord Pleanala.

A derelict house and two sheds will be demolished to make way for the development which has a value of €48m.

The residential units include 98 houses and 106 duplexes/apartments alongside a single storey crèche.

An existing cottage and adjoining shed on the existing site will be renovated for use as storage.

The development will also include the construction of a c.335m long section of link street and the provision of a new right turning lane at the proposed junction on the R445 (Ballymany Road).

Car parking, bicycle stores, landscaping and play areas are also in the designs.

Last month, Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited was refused permission for a development of 336 homes on a 12 hectare site between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.

The proposed development was due to consist of 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media