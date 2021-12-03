BREAKING: Newbridge house and sheds to be demolished for 204 new homes

A design image of the new development / JFOC ARCHITECTS
A 204-home project for the Ballymany area of Newbridge has been granted permission by An Bord Pleanala.
A derelict house and two sheds will be demolished to make way for the development which has a value of €48m.
The residential units include 98 houses and 106 duplexes/apartments alongside a single storey crèche.
An existing cottage and adjoining shed on the existing site will be renovated for use as storage.
The development will also include the construction of a c.335m long section of link street and the provision of a new right turning lane at the proposed junction on the R445 (Ballymany Road).
Car parking, bicycle stores, landscaping and play areas are also in the designs.
Last month, Briargate Developments Newbridge Limited was refused permission for a development of 336 homes on a 12 hectare site between Standhouse Road, Ballymany Road, the Elms residential area and Ballymany Stud Farm.
The proposed development was due to consist of 245 houses, 27 apartments and 64 duplexes.
