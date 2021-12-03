Good news for Kildare company that gets green light to extend its cafeteria

FILE PHOTO
Intel Ireland in Leixlip has been granted permission to extend its cafeteria.
A planning application on the issue had been submitted to Kildare County Council.
A single-storey extension was planned to the west side of the existing IR2 cafeteria.
The development will increase the capacity of the existing cafeteria seating, which is approximately 65 square metres and approximately 6.2 metres high.
According to the design documents, there will be a single-storey extension to the south side of the existing cafeteria with a glazed south elevation.
A new corridor and entrance lobby will be sized approximately 285 square metres in length and approximately 6.2 metres high.
The proposed development will be accessed by existing roads and paths and avail of existing fencing, site lighting, signage and landscaping.
