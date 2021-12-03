BREAKING: Boy has lucky escape after being thrown in front of moving traffic in Naas

Naas Town Hall
A boy had a lucky escape after he was thrown in front of moving traffic in the centre of Naas this afternoon.
The horror incident happened when the boy, thought to be aged under ten, was flung in front of oncoming vehicles outside the Town Hall.
His assailant is thought to have been aged about 18-19 years.
The incident forced traffic to stop abruptly and the boy was accompanied by a female adult who was very upset after the incident.
He almost fell beneath a moving car which was being followed by a bus headed in the Dublin direction.
The assailant then continued his attack by flinging the boy against a surrounding structure at the town hall building, where building work is taking place and kicking him.
The assailant then left the scene in the direction of Abbey Street and passers-by rendered assistance to the victim and the woman.
