Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, December 6

The death has occurred of Liam Duffy

Langton Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Monasterevin, Kildare



Langton Park, Newbridge and formerly of Lackagh, Monasterevin. Unexpectedly. Predeceased by his parents, his brothers Richard, Dermot, Kevin and Noel, who was buried on Saturday. Beloved brother of Benny and Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Clare Maher (née Hollywood)

Ballyroe, Freshford, Kilkenny / Maynooth, Kildare



Pre-deceased by her father Dominic. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, daughter Carmel, mother Mary, brother Ronan, sister-in-law Maria, brother-in-law Seán, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Daniel (Danny) Farrell

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Piercetown. Husband of the late Philomena. Peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.Sadly missed by his loving sons Thomas, Matthew, Daniel and Emmett, daughters Bernie, Deirdre, Edna, Catherine and Jacqueline, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Hubert, sisters Phyllis, Bridget and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Danny Rest In Peace

Reposing at his daughter Bernie's family home on Monday from 5pm with rosary at 7pm. Please respect all Government and HSE guidelines. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge. Danny's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:

https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Kennedy

Ballysooghan, Rathangan, Kildare



John (Johnny) Kennedy, Ballysooghan, Rathangan, Co. Kildare December 3rd 2021 peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his wife Gertie (of 65 years), his heartbroken children, Paddy, Johnny, daughters Mary-Ann and Catriona, sisters Tessy & Mary, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters in law Johanna and Mary, son in law Peter, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, relatives & friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Please adhere to current Government guidelines regarding social distancing & wearing of Masks.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence section below.

The Family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

House Strictly Private Please.

The death has occurred of Helen Behan (née O'Keeffe)

Martinstown, Suncroft, Kildare / The Curragh, Kildare



Wife of the late Tony, sister of the late May O'Connor, Seán O'Keeffe, Séamus O'Keeffe and Eamon O'Keeffe. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Naas hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Toni, Catherine, Mary and Helen, sons Tom, Paddy, Kieran, Séamus and Pascal, her 28 grandchildren and her 36 great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Joan and Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Helen Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, on Sunday from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Please respect HSE and Government guidelines at all times. Removal by Glennons Funeral Directors on Monday morning to arrive St. Brigid’s Church, Suncroft for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. The numbers at the Mass are limited in line with current restrictions. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Helen's Funeral Mass will be broadcast on 108FM and also live-streamed on the Suncroft Parish Church, YouTube Channel. https://youtu.be/emd7vwtlSjo

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "C.D.L.S". Donations box in church.