06 Dec 2021

Closing date looming for local Census jobs paying over €3k with flexible hours

Leitrim Jobs

Following a late surge in interest, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has extended the deadline for applications for Census Enumerators until 10 December. Those interested in the 219 part time positions in Kildare are urged to apply, without delay, on census.ie.

 

Census Enumerators are required to deliver and collect census forms to every home in Ireland. This will take place over a 10 week period from 28 February to 6 May 2022. Enumerators can earn up to €3,200 while also having the flexibility to choose their own hours. The CSO is urging anyone available for part time work next spring to consider applying for one of these rewarding and enjoyable positions.

 

Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Administration said, "Given the strong levels of interest and our requirement to ensure we have adequate representation in every corner of the country, we are extending the deadline by a further week. This should provide anyone interested in applying with ample time to do so. We are particularly interested in receiving applications from anyone living in Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Waterford cities as well as parts of Donegal, Roscommon and Tipperary.

 

"The job of Census Enumerator is highly flexible, requiring approximately 22 hours per week, but with the ability to largely choose those hours. It can be a rewarding position and is an ideal option for people looking for temporary part time work. 

 

"By becoming involved you will be directly helping the people of your local community by ensuring your community's needs are accounted for in future policy decisions. Census needs public support, so if you are available for part time work next spring, please consider applying for an enumerator position today.”

 

Applications can be made online at www.census.ie until the new deadline of 3pm on 10 December. 

 

Information about the Census Enumerator Role 

  • Enumerators will be responsible for the delivery and collection of between around 400 census forms in a specific area between 28 February and 6 May 2022.  
  • The hours are flexible, approximately 22 hours per week.  Typically, this will include evenings and weekends (when people are most likely to be at home). 
  • Enumerators can expect to earn €3,200 gross on average over this 10-week period.  
  • Enumerators must be at least 18.  
  • Applications (online only) can be submitted at www.census.ie when the competition opens on November 25th at 9am. 
  • The competition is now due to close on December 10 at 3pm. 
  • All up to date public health guidelines will be adhered to.  Applicants should note that government restrictions related to
  • Covid-19 may require the CSO to revise their processes in line with government guidelines. 

