A pressing engagement for Kildare's Mayor at the weekend...

Cllr Naoise O Cearúil proposing to partner Aly Murphy / PHOTO: DAVID DUIGNAN PHOTOGRAPHY
Mayor of Kildare, Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil had the most important engagement of his political career at the weekend when he went down on one knee on Killiney Hill to propose to partner Aly Murphy.
Mayor O Cearúil said: "It was a great weekend."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
PHOTOS: DAVID DUIGNAN PHOTOGRAPHY
