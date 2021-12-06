Kildare council emergency team meets over Storm Barra

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Storm Barra will bring strong gale force winds, driving heavy rain and flooding from tomorrow.
The storm is expected to impact County Kildare from early Tuesday, during the morning commute.
Officials from Kildare County Council’s Severe Weather asssessment team (SWAT) met with the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management’s Crisis Management Team, Met Éireann, Office of Public Works, ESB and other and government departments and agencies this afternoon to discuss the implications of the coming storm.
The council is advising all road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the duration of Storm Barra. Cyclists and pedestrians are particularly vulnerable to strong and gusty winds while high rise vans and heavy goods vehicles are also exposed to cross winds during these conditions. Drivers should reduce their speed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.