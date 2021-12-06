Driver in Newbridge tests positive for drugs

The vehicle at the scene / NAAS ROADS POLICING
A driver stopped by gardaí in the Newbridge area tested positive for Cannabis and Benzodiazepine consumption.
Naas Roads Policing were on duty in the area at the time.
The Garda Mobility App also showed the tax had expired 975 days ago and that there was no valid NCT.
The vehicle was impounded and court proceedings will follow for the driver.
