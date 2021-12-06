Gardaí help Santa to beat the traffic on his travels around the county

Santa with local gardaí / KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
Community Gardai in the Kildare Division have been giving a helping hand to Santa on his travels in recent days.
Maynooth Gardai were delighted to help the man in the red suit on his visit to some very lucky boys and girls at North Kildare Rugby Club on Saturday.
Santa was also given a lift by Community Policing Gardai to Round Towers Hurling practice.
Garda Catriona Fahy and Garda Stephen Sargent also accompanied Santa to a number of schools in Kildare and Newbridge.
