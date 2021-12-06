Delays on M50 after two collisions in one area

The scene of the collisions / Dublin Fire Brigade
Delays are expected on the M50 this evening after an earlier collision.
The incident happened on the northbound between Junction 7 Lucan and Junction 6 Blanchardstown.
Dublin Fire Brigade said firefighters and paramedics were dealing with two road traffic collisions.
Nearby lanes were closed for a time and caused tailbacks.
