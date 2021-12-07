Storm Barra in Kildare: Warning to secure wheelie bins and trampolines

FILE PHOTO
People have been urged to ensure that outdoor furniture is secure as Storm Barra hits Kildare and the eastern region.
Dublin Fire Brigade also advised that items such as trampolines and wheelie bins must be put in sheds or otherwise made safe from being blown or pushed around.
The fire service also asked people to check in with vulnerable friends and neighbours to ensure they have everything they need.
A Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Kildare until 6pm tomorrow with widespread mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h and gusts of 90 to 110 km/h with localised stronger winds likely.
Heavy rain will also bring risks of surface flooding. Disruption to power and travel are likely.
But an Orange Weather Warning is in place until 1pm today for neighbouring counties of DUBLIN, WICKLOW and EAST MEATH with severe or damaging gusts of 100 to 130 km/h.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.