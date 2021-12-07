Minister welcomes over €2 million in funding for Kildare primary and post-primary schools

A Deputy Minister has welcomed the news that the government has allocated over €2 million in funding for primary and post-primary schools in County Kildare.

Fine Gael TD Deputy Martin Heydon said that he "very much" welcomed the announcement that a total of €2,190,251 in grant funding is to be made available to support 103 primary schools and 27 post-primary schools across Kildare.

The aim of these funds is to address the digital divide, under Ireland’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Schools that receive these funds will be required to use this funding for the direct benefit of their students; the grant will be paid directly to primary and post-primary schools in the free education scheme and the rates will be passed on pupil/student enrolment numbers.

Deputy Heydon elaborated: "Students and Schools made tremendous progress in digital teaching and learning during the pandemic and a huge amount was learned as a result."

"We know that for some students a lack of infrastructure hindered their ability to engage with remote learning."

He continued: "This scheme will build on existing funding commitments from national funds and will provide for advances in two important areas of enhanced digital infrastructure for schools and addressing learners at risk of educational disadvantage through the digital divide by providing funding to schools.

"I very much welcome this funding for Kildare primary and post-primary schools and the recognition of the need to invest in digital infrastructure to support students who are most at risk of educational disadvantage through the digital divide.

The Kildare South politician concluded: "As part of this measure, schools in the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (DEIS) programme will receive double the amount of funding provided to non-DEIS schools."

Full information on the rates applying and the criteria and conditions attaching to this funding can be found in the Department of Education’s circular 0060/2021.

A copy of this circular can be viewed by clicking here.