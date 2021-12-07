Search

07 Dec 2021

Kildare County Council launches Irish Language version of its Contact Us portal

File pic

Reporter:

Reporter

Kildare County Council (KCC) has revealed that it has launched an Irish Language version of its Contact Us portal.

It previously introduced a new contact portal back in September.

Commenting on the news, KCC said in a statement: "KCC is committed to providing access to quality services for our Irish speaking citizens and visitors to our County." 

"Census demographics indicate our County has one of the youngest population profiles in the country: in addition, KCC is focused upon digital ways to deliver our services."

It continued: "It is evident that this is an effective way of enabling access to our services but also to enhancing the everyday presence of the Irish language in the service interactions of the largest number of our customers, into the future."

The new Contact Portal can be accessed by clicking the ‘Contact Us’ button anywhere you see it on the KCC website.

This will bring users to the Contact Us page, where they will find the link to the Contact Portal: https://kildaremembers. powerappsportals.com/report-it-frm/

From there customers can select either Gaeilge or English as their preferred language option from the top left of the Portal webpage.

KCC also explained that once a query is submitted via the portal, a case reference number will be generated, along with an Irish language acknowledgement.  

"This portal is also integrated with the Council’s new Customer Relationship Management System, which will enable the Council to track and report upon the volume of enquiries received in the Irish Language into the future," it added.

