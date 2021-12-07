Gardaí make direct appeal to man on CCTV talking to Trevor Deely moments before last sighting 21 years ago

On the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of young Naas man Trevor Deely, gardaí have made a direct appeal to a man seen talking to Trevor moments before he was last seen.

CCTV footage on December 8 2000 shows an unknown male talking with Trevor at the rear entrance to his workplace Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2.

This man, which has never been identified, is also believed to be the same person sighted on CCTV passing Haddington Road at 4.14am, 31 seconds after Trevor.

A Garda statement said:



On this the 21st anniversary of the disappearance of Trevor Deely, investigating Gardaí are again renewing their appeal to the public for information. On the 7th December 2000, Trevor Deely, 22 years, originally of Naas, Co. Kildare and Serpentine Avenue, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 attended his work Christmas party at the Hilton Hotel, Dublin 2.

Afterwards Trevor proceeded to Buck Whaley’s nightclub on Leeson Street which he left between 2.30am and 03.25am on the 8th December 2000.

In the early hours of 8th December 2000, the weather was extremely wet and there was a taxi strike in progress.

Trevor called to his place of work at Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices, Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2.

CCTV footage at 3.35am on the 8th December 2000 shows an unknown male conversing with Trevor at the back gate of the entrance of Bank of Ireland, Asset Management Offices on Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2. This male has never been identified.

Trevor was last sighted on CCTV passing the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road at 04.14am. 31 seconds later a male was captured on CCTV walking in the same direction as Trevor.

The investigation continues to focus on trying to establish the identity of the man dressed in dark / black clothing pictured in CCTV footage talking to Trevor at a gate on Wilton Terrace at the rear entrance to Trevor’s work place. We believe this is the same man who can later be seen walking a short distance behind Trevor in CCTV footage at the Bank of Ireland ATM on Haddington Road.

An investigation was launched by Gardaí at Harcourt Terrace and Irishtown Garda Stations at the time of Trevor's disappearance. In May 2016 a review and reinvestigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely commenced in Pearse Street Garda Station.

Trevor Deely was 6 foot 1 inch tall with a slim build. He had short red/brown hair, a fair complexion and was last sighted wearing a mustard and brown checked shirt, beige/grey corduroy flared trousers, dark deck shoes with white stripes, a green padded jacket and was carrying a large, dark blue umbrella with white ACC Bank lettering.

Gardaí at Pearse Street Garda station are appealing for information that will assist their investigation into the disappearance of Trevor Deely. All information, no matter how small or insignificant, may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250025.