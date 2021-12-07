EXPLAINED: The timeline of Trevor Deely's disappearance

Pic: Missing Naas man Trevor Deely
Thursday evening, December 7, 2000: Trevor attends a drinks reception in Copper Face Jacks before later attending the staff annual Christmas party in the Hilton Hotel, Charlemont Place.
Between 3am and 3:34am approx: CCTV footage captures an unidentified male dressed in black seemingly waiting outside the rear entrance of Trevor’s workplace, prior to Trevor’s arriving.
3.25am: Trevor leaves the party.
3.35am: Trevor arrives alone at the gate of his workplace, where he has a brief conversation with the male in black before entering.
4.03am: Trevor leaves the office.
4.14am: Trevor is last seen on CCTV on Haddington Road at approximately 4.14am, walking in the direction of his flat. Around 34 seconds later, a ‘man in black’ clothing followed: gardaí believe that this unidentified male may be the same person that Trevor had a brief conversation with.
Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, 2000: Trevor’s family call his phone but receive no answer.
Monday, December 11: Trevor is reported missing.
Tuesday, December 12: The investigation into Trevor’s whereabouts begins.
December 2016: A new investigation is launched into Trevor’s disappearance.
August 2017: New information leads to a Garda search at a woodlands in Dublin, but nothing relating to Trevor is found.
December 8, 2020: the 20th anniversary of Trevor Deely’s disappearance is marked.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.