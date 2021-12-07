Search

07 Dec 2021

'Several things wrong' with traffic on specific Kildare road, Councillor says

A County Kildare councillor has said that there are "several things wrong" with the amount of traffic present on a road in Maynooth.

Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton made the comments on Friday, December 3 at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting.

He proposed the following motion at the meeting: "Can Kildare County Council (KCC) provide an update on possible measures to improve traffic calming on the Rathcoffey Road entering Maynooth?"

Commenting on the motion, Cllr Hamilton said: "I accept that there isn't space for traffic islands at the site, but we could look into (the) engineering side of things to improve traffic calming there."

He also suggested a speed limit review of the site, as well as the possibility of laying out rumble strips on a "very fast stretch" of the road.

Cllr Hamilton's motion was supported by Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan and Labour Cllr Angela Feeney, the latter of whom said: "I know of parents who forbid their children from walking or cycling anywhere near the road."

She also suggested that KCC take a "combined" approach to introducing traffic calming measures at the road.

In response to their queries, KCC noted the following its report: "There are currently a number of measures installed at this location including 60km speed limit signage, concrete kerbing with a footpath, safety barrier and a reduced road width, 50km speed limit signage and a driver feed back sign just inside the 50km speed limit zone."

"Further along inside the 50km zone there is reduced road widths, a siganalised pedestrian crossing and a raised table top ramp with the junction of the Beaufield Road," KCC added.

