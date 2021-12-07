Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There is a serious overcrowding problem at Naas Hospital today.
Some 21 patients are being treated on trolleys there - the same figure reported from nurses at St Vincent's Hospital.
Both facilities are the most overcrowded public hospitals in the eastern region today.
At Portlaoise Hospital there are two patients on trolleys while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is four.
