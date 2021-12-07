Search

07 Dec 2021

Varadkar says Government is committed to recruiting more GPs for Kildare

GP

FILE PHOTO

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said the Government is committed to recruiting more GPs for areas like Kildare.

The TD was responding to Kildare TD Reada Cronin who said some famillies in North Kildare cannot access a GP.

The Sinn Fein deputy said:"I have constituents who are young families and single people who have moved to north Kildare and they cannot access a GP. Some of them are "young mothers who cannot get vaccinations for their children or babies.

Within 5 km of where I live, five GPs have recently retired. I have submitted parliamentary questions on this, but the replies tell me that GPs are a private matter and not the job of the Government.
However, in the programme for Government, the Government promised to deliver care in the community and to strengthen general practice. The market seems unable to look after this.

With waiting lists so long and emergency departments so busy, GPs are the Holy Grail at the moment in primary healthcare. What is the Government doing to address this?

Mr Varadkar admitted that there are parts of the country where people are struggling to find a GP because of retirements and other issues.

He added: "The Government response is twofold. First, we are training more GPs than we have ever done before and second, we are allowing work permits and visas for GPs from other parts of the world who want to work and practice here. We are also giving consideration to introducing salaried GPs. That has not been done yet but it is under consideration. It could perhaps be done in more rural and remote parts of the country where someone would receive a salaried position from the HSE rather than being a sole trader, which is the current model. That model works very well in most of the country but does not always work well everywhere."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media