Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, December 8

The death has occurred of Berverley (Bev) Dalton

Castletown Grove, Celbridge, Kildare / Sandymount, Dublin



Dalton, Berverley (Bev), Castletown Grove, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Sandymount, Dublin, December 6th 2021, suddenly at home, deeply regretted by his loving partner Helen, children David, Jonathan, Stephanie, Peter, Luke and Sean, daughter-in-law Celine, ex-wife Rita, grandson Conor, granddaughter Ellie, brother Mervyn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Berverley will be reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning at approx. 9:30am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by committal service in Newlands Cross Crematorium at 12pm. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Saturday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The Committal Service can be viewed on Saturday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Berverley to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/Christmas-donation-form

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Thomas DOYLE

St. Patrick's Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare



DOYLE Thomas (St Patrick’s Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) – 5th December 2021, unexpectedly and peacefully surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Eileen. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his two daughters Bernadette and Siobhan, sons-in-law Michael and Adam, grandsons Danny and Martin, sister Annie, brother Christopher, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Thomas Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Wednesday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am in St. Conleth's Parish Church. Thomas's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.



Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

The death has occurred of Anne KAVANAGH (née Cooke)

Curragh, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



Kavanagh Anne (née Cooke), (Chez Nous, Green Road, Curragh, formerly of Charlotte Street, Newbridge Co. Kildare) – 07 December 2021 (peacefully) in the loving hands of the staff at Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Predeceased by her late husband John and son Joe. Sadly missed by her sons Eric and Shane, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandchildren John, Mark, Luke, Josh and Ethan, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Thursday at 12.30 o'clock to arrive at St Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 1 o'clock Mass. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please.

Please adhere to all HSE guidelines, social distancing and mask wearing protocols, thank you.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Lavelle (née Murphy)

Clarkestown, Summerhill, Meath / Swinford, Mayo / Kildare



Late of The Rath, Kilmore, Kilcock, Co. Meath & Swinford, Co. Mayo.

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the tender care of the staff in Care Choice, Nursing Home, Trim, Co. Meath.

Kathleen, predeceased by her husband John, her brother John and sisters Eileen, Mary and Delia. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Vincent, daughters Carol (Fields) & Adrienne (Gillespie), her sister Linda (UK), her grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter-in-law Mairead, sons-in-law Vincent & Ben, sister-in-law Shiela (New York), her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours & friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Wm Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Wednesday 8th from 4pm to 8pm. Following strict guidelines the use of facemasks and hand sanitizer is essential.

Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption Coole, Summerhill, at 12 noon on Thursday. followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Kathleen's funeral cortege will leave her son Vincent's house at 11:30am en route to the church via the New Road and Garadice.

House Private Please.

For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current government restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Kathleen's family in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Carmel Mooney (née Edwards)

The Maws, Kilcock, Kildare



Mooney (née Edwards) Carmel, The Maws, Kilcock, Co. Kildare, December 6th 2021, suddenly at home. Beloved wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Paddy, son Darren, daughter Leona, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Gail, grandchildren Donnacha and Shauna, brother Terry, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Carmel will be reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at approx. 11:30am to arrive at St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 12pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday at 12pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family and friends are welcome to attend the funeral, but are reminded to be mindful of hand and cough etiquette and social distancing. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Carmel to the Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/Christmas-donation-form

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.