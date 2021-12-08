ESB issues warning about fallen power lines in Kildare

Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away
ESB Networks is has reminded the public of precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut.
• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.
• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost
• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored
• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames
• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries
• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters. A spokesperson said: "The electricity network is always live, so please stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires.
"If you see a fallen wire, do not approach it, report it on 1800 372 999.
"Always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires."
