Gardaí investigating theft of two quad bikes in Monasterevin

A Honda TRX 450 similar to the vehicle stolen
Two high-value quad bikes were stolen from a property in Monasterevin.
The incident happened in the Ballykelly area on Friday last.
One of the vehicles was a red-coloured Honda TRX 450cc with a kick-start feature.
The other vehicle was an orange-coloured mountain quad bike with a 14 number.
Gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating the theft of two quad bikes that occurred in Monasterevin in the early hours of Friday, 3rd December 2021.
"No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."
