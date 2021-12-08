ARRESTED ON M9! Driver doing over 200km during Storm Barra

FILE PHOTO / AN GARDA SIOCHANA
A motorist was stopped travelling at a sped of 201km per hour on the M9 during Storm Barra.
The are was under a Yellow Weather Warning with predicted gusts of 90 to 110 km/h or stronger.
The Roads Policing Unit from the Kilkenny-Waterford Garda Division stopped the driver.
The motorist was arrested and charged with Dangerous Driving.
Gardaí said that court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.
