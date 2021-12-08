Search

08 Dec 2021

Kildare people buy nearly 5,000 new cars in 2021 so far

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

A total of 4,485 new cars have been registered so far in Co Kildare in 2021.

This figure represents a 16% rise for the equivalent period last year. 

The data also shows: 

* 1,131 new cars registrations for November compared to 913 in November 2020 (+23.9%) and 761 in November 2019 (+48.6%);

* 104,563 new cars registered year to date compared to 87,724 for the same period in 2020 (+19.2%) and 116,885 in 2019 (-10.5%);

* 195 new electric vehicles registered in November compared to 61 in November 2020 (+219.7%);

* 8,533 new electric cars registered year to date in comparison to 3,928 on the same period 2020 (+117.2%).

Brian Cooke, Society of the Irish Motoring Industry Director General said: 

“New car registrations for November were ahead of last year for both the month and year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-COVID levels.

"The most positive aspect of the new car market is the ongoing growth in the electric car segment, with a further increase in EV sales anticipated next year.

Notwithstanding this, we are still in the early stages of de-carbonising the national fleet and we have a very long way to go to get close to the targets in the Climate Action Plan. In this context, we need to continue year on year growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) sales, which in turn will kick start an active used EV market.

In order to achieve this, we must both extend the EV supports until there is a critical mass of these cars to create a viable used car market, and implement a tax strategy that supports a much stronger new car market.

The potential benefits of this approach include the acceleration of EV growth, a material reduction in emissions, removal of the worst polluters from Irish roads and increased tax revenues. In a recent address to the Oireachtas Committee on the Environment and Climate Action, the Society highlighted the importance of the extension of EV supports, the rolling out of a national charging infrastructure, and an increased focus on supporting the business EV market.

"It is simply too soon to start eroding the current EV supports, but the recent and sudden removal of the PHEV Grant sends a bad signal to motorists and the Industry. It is not too late to reverse this, and we would again urge the Government to re-instate this support for those vehicles that the Industry and consumers have already committed to.” 

