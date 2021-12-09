Local churches asked to ring bells as symbol of hope during "hard times" of Covid

FILE PHOTO
Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty is inviting all parishes to to ring their church bells at 9am on Sunday as a symbol during the Covid-19 pandemic.
This Sunday is Gaudete Sunday - is the third Sunday of Advent - and the word 'gaudete' takes its name from the Latin word for 'rejoice',
Bishop Denis said: "I am inviting all our parishes in Kildare and Leighlin and Ossory Dioceses to ring their church bells at 9am on Gaudete Sunday (December 12th) as a sign of prayerful hope, solidarity and encouragement for those who continue to suffer and struggle as the pandemic continues."
On Gaudete Sunday, priests may wear rose-coloured vestments instead of the traditional violet colour associated with Advent.
Therefore, Gaudete Sunday is also known as 'Rose Sunday'.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.