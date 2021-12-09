Daylight robbery in Kildare as cash taken from premises during afternoon

FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a robbery of a business premises in Kildare town.
The incident happened in the Market Square area on Friday, December 3 last.
A quantity of cash was taken when an intruder targeted the premises between 4pm and 5pm.
Kildare Garda Station is investigating and appealed for information on the robbery.
