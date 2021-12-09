More resources needed for covid testing at Naas centre

Newbridge based Senator Fiona O’Loughlin called for more resources to be made available for the covid testing facility in Punchestown in the Senate.

Senator O’Loughlin said, “The lack of capacity at Punchestown testing facility is a serious issue. If we are to stand a chance in terms of limiting the spread of covid, then we need to able to access timely PCR tests and results.”

“I was contacted last week by the parent of a child who had symptoms of covid, and they were not comfortable returning their child to school until they had received a negative PCR. She monitored the website for a few days waiting for an appointment- and nothing. I then had a look at the website, Portlaoise was also booked, and the closest available PCR appointment was Tullamore. Now, that is a very long way to travel with a sick child.”

“At the end of last week, Co. Kildare's 14 Day Covid-19 incidence rate was above the National average, so we absolutely need more testing capacity”

Sen O'Loughlin concluded “The HSE really need to intervene here and ensure that when someone needs a test, they can get one. Whether that be at the Punchestown facility, or potentially locating another testing facility in Newbridge like they had previously done.”