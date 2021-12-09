Kildare school places crisis meeting

Newbridge
Newbridge based Senator Fiona O’Loughlin to attend a crisis meeting with Minister Norma Foley and with local schools on the school shortage issue on Tuesday next.
Senator O’Loughlin said, “I am pleased that this meeting will now go ahead between Minister Foley, public representatives and our secondary schools”
“I have been engaging with Minister Foley on a regular basis to seek a resolution to the issues we are facing in terms of school places, and I am pleased that she has agreed”
“The Ceann Comhairle will also be in attendance and will chair the meeting as the most senior representative in the constituency, to ensure that all voices are heard.”
Fiona concluded “I will be continuing to advocate on behalf of local parents and students who are still experiencing huge stress and anxiety because of this shortage. We need the Department to find a solution to this, not just for September 2022, but for the long term.”
