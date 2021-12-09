CAN YOU HELP? Information sought on collision at well-known Kildare bridge

Digby Bridge / PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS
Gardaí are appealing for information in relation to a collision between a HGV and motorbike at Digby Bridge.
The incident happened after 8.30pm on Wednesday, December 1 last.
Anybody with information including dash cam footage of this location at this time is asked to contact Naas Gardaí.
