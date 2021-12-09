Walk-in Booster Clinic at Punchestown reaches capacity and closed off to newcomers

There were long queues at the Walk-in Booster Vaccination Clinic for 60 to 70 year olds at Punchestown Racecourse today.
These scenes were replicated at a HSE facility at UCD in Dublin earlier where a number of people were turned away.
In mid afternoon, the HSE announced that Punchestown facility had reached capacity and would not be taking any more walk-ins.
A spokesperson added that the estimated waiting time at one point was three hours.
This had increased from two hours at an earlier time.
The Walk-in Clinic had been advertised as being open between 4pm and 7pm.
Another similar facility will be open at Punchestown from 10am to 12pm on Sunday.
