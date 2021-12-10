Woman declines to wear face mask in Kildare courtroom

The case against a woman who allegedly failed to wear a face mask had her case adjourned at a Naas District Court sitting on December 1.

Sylwia Balecka, 41, whose address was given as 71 Craddockstown Way, Naas, is being prosecuted for an alleged breach of the Health Act on January 4 last at the Lidl store, Newbridge Road, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly told a previous hearing that it would be claimed that the woman had no mask when she came in and denied a request to wear one.

On December 1 the court heard that the woman won’t wear a face mask and was outside the court building.

The court was further told that the woman has a medical cert to say she doesn’t wear a face mask because of anxiety and barrister Aisling Murphy said wearing a mask gives the woman anxiety.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he would not medical evidence at face value and at some point the woman will have to come into court.

He said if he directed the woman to wear a mask and she did not he could send her to jail for contempt.

“We’re living in extraordinary and difficult times,” he said.

He added she would have to call a doctor to give evidence.

He also said he could clear the court for her to hold the hearing in another room in Naas Courthouse.

The case was adjourned until April 6.