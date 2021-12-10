Garda initially thought woman's facial injury was a birthmark

A woman's facial injury was so obvious that a garda initially thought it was a birthmark, Naas District Court heard on December 8.

Peter Collins, 52, of no fixed abode faces an allegation of assault on a date unknown between October 11 and October 13 at Main Street, Donnybrook and alleged breach of the Public Order Act at Main Street, Newbridge, on October 13.

He appeared in court on December 8.

Garda Conor Sheehan told of arresting the defendant and charging him with assault causing harm on December 8. He cautioned him and the man said he had nothing to say.

The court heard that the State would be withdrawing the assault allegation.

Gda Sheehan told of encountering the defendant and the injured party .

He said the injured party was trying to get away.

Gda Sheehan said they were lying in undergrowth off the main street in Newbridge and it appeared that the woman was being held down.

There was bruising to her face and she indicated she was in fear for her safety, he added.

He said he believed that she sustained the injuries a short time previously in Dublin and she identified the defendant.

The court also heard that they had a relationship and both had issues with alcohol and “it spiralled down.”

Gda Sheehan said the woman's finances were allegedly controlled by him and he had not complied with a request to keep away from her.

He said she has extensive facial injuries and “I don’t recall it as bad.”

He added: “At first I thought it was an extensive birthmark.”

However the woman suffered no fractures at all and sustained soft tissue injuries.

A previous hearing was told that after being detained the defendant was cautioned and made no reply to the allegations.

Gda Conor Sheehan told an earlier court hearing that the defendant and the injured party were in a relationship for several years. He told the court of arresting the defendant shortly before 1am on October 13 in Newbridge.

When the defendant appeared by videolink on December 1 he stated wanted to change his legal representative and barrister Aisling Murphy is now representing him.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to December 15 when the defendant is likely to appear via video link.