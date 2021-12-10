BREAKING: Over 400 Kildare homes being proposed in massive €100m project

FILE PHOTO
Permission will be applied for a massive €100m proposed development in North Kildare soon.
The Strategic Housing Development in Maynooth will consist of the construction of 158 apartments and 256 units of student accommodation.
Also in the plans is a creche.
The project for the Mariavilla area on the Moyglare Road is currently at pre-planning stage.
The developers promoting the proposed development are Cairn Homes Property Ltd which are based in Dublin and are significant players in the Kildare housing market.
The estimated construction value of the project is €103m according to database, Buildinginfo.com.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.