Crowds turn out for Santa Truck in Clane

PHOTO: Kildare Garda Division
Local Gardaí from Clane Community Policing Unit assisted with the festivities in Clane village this week.
Officers escorted Santa and Mrs Claus and their lorry as they drew crowds last weekend.
Meanwhile, families also turned out as The Santa Truck visited other towns.
The famous festive vehicle did a lap of Prosperous, Sallins and Athy.
