Need a Booster in Kildare? New dates and times for Walk-in Clinics at Punchestown

Punchestown Community Vaccination Centre / Photo by Aishling Conway
The HSE has announced dates and times for Walk-in Clinics for Booster doses in Punchestown Vaccination Centre in coming days.
Healthcare workers will also be catered for as well as the general public.
A previously announced Walk-in Clinic on Sunday for 60 to 70 year olds has now been cancelled and the other arrangements are as follows:
50 to 69 year olds
· Monday 13 December, 9am to 12pm
· Wednesday 15 December, 9am to 12pm
· Sunday 19 December, 9am to 12pm
60 to 69 year olds
· Thursday 16 December, 9am to 12pm
Healthcare workers
· Wednesday 15 December, 9am to 12pm
· Thursday 16 December, 9am to 12.15pm
· Sunday 19 December, 9am to 12pm
