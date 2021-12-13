='Several things wrong’ with traffic on road in Clane, Kildare Councillor says

File pic
A County Kildare councillor has said that there are "several things wrong" with the amount of traffic present on a road in Clane.
Green Party Cllr Peter Hamilton made the comments on Friday, December 3 at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting.
He proposed the following motion at the meeting: "Can Kildare County Council (KCC) provide an update on possible measures to improve traffic calming on the Rathcoffey Road entering Maynooth?"
Commenting on the motion, Cllr Hamilton said: "I accept that there isn't space for traffic islands at the site, but we could look into (the) engineering side of things to improve traffic calming there."
He also suggested a speed limit review of the site, as well as the possibility of laying out rumble strips on a "very fast stretch" of the road.
Cllr Hamilton's motion was supported by Fine Gael Cllr Tim Durkan and Labour Cllr Angela Feeney.
Following Cllr Hamilton's queries, KCC noted in a subsequent report: "There are currently a number of measures installed at this location.
These include: a 60km speed limit signage, concrete kerbing with a footpath, safety barrier and a reduced road width, 50km speed limit signage and a driver feed back sign just inside the 50km speed limit zone.
"Further along inside the 50km zone there is reduced road widths, a signalised pedestrian crossing and a raised table top ramp with the junction of the Beaufield Road," KCC added.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.