Leak repairs confirmed by Kildare County Council

File Pic
Leak repairs have been confirmed by Kildare County Council (KCC).
It said that repairs to a leak will be carried out at 74 Maynooth Park on Wednesday, December 15.
KCC added that supply to Lawrence’s Ave, Maynooth Park, Greenfield Drive, Straffan Way, Carton Court and Greenfield Shopping Centre will be affected from 10am until 5pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.