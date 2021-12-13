End of an era: Special note to customers as shop closes in Kildare

The note pinned on the window of Sean Melia Butchers
A long established shop in Kildare town has closed its doors - with Christmas just around the corner.
Sean Melia Butchers on Bride Street has ceased trading on Bride Street in recent days.
The traditional victualler was popular for its locally sourced cuts of beef, lamb, pork and bacon.
Some customers had been paying into a Christmas Club in recent weeks and had ordered turkey and ham for the Christmas dinner.
A note pinned to the window of the vacant outlet thanks customers for their loyal support over the years.
The note says: "We are sorry to be closing our business. Thank you to all our valued customers over the years."
Customers who are owed Christmas Club money are asked to contact a neighbouring premises.
The note ends with a simple "Thank You."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.