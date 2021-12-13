RTÉ's Nationwide to feature Kildare photography club's new book

Tonight's episode of RTÉ's Nationwide programme will feature a new book by a photography club based in County Kildare.

Celbridge Camera Club (CCC) launched its new book "Celbridge – A Photographic Record" on Friday November 19 in the Hunting Room at Castletown House.

The book captures images from all around Celbridge and includes drone shots, heritage areas, landmark buildings, wildlife, nature and the people of Celbridge at work, at rest and at play.

Speaking on the news, CCC member Edel Moran said: "We would like to draw attention to the fact that Nationwide will be featuring the Book on Monday 13th at 7 pm on RTE1."

"In the programme they explore the background and context of the book and show some of the significant landmarks of the area and their historical relevance as well as some interviews with those involved," she added.

Ms Moran also thanked those who featured in the book, attended the launch and/or supported it by purchasing a copy.

Background:

Members of the club committed €2,500 of their own funds to the project which was matched by funding from Intel as one of its winners of the 2021 Intel Pride of Place Competition.

Copies of the book are being donated to all schools in Celbridge and the local library.

The club are also ensuring that the images in the book will be available to view on-line in the near future and, in addition, are also creating a vast on-line archive of over 2,000 images captured during the making of the book.

This archive will be placed on an inter-active platform and will be added to as the years go by providing a constantly changing view of Celbridge and its environs.

CCC has said that it would like to thank local historian and former school principal, Mr Doohan, for providing his assistance in the compilation of old photographs and with historical context, and everyone that lent their support to the creation of the book.

It also thanked Castletown Press and Orchard Nurseries for their significant contribution to the project, and to Croí Laighean Credit Union, Absolutely Fabulous Flowers and AIB, who also provided financial support.

Copies of the book are available for purchase through the Club’s website www.celbridgecameraclub.net and from the Orchard Nurseries, Absolutely Fabulous Flowers, Walsh’s Pharmacy, Castletown House and the Maynooth Bookstore.