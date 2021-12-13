Search

13 Dec 2021

'Isn't it a wonder?' Contestant with links to Kildare (and Boyzone) to feature on Dancing with the Stars

'Isn't it a wonder?' Contestant with links to Kildare (and Boyzone) to feature on Dancing with the Stars

Pic: Missy Keating, Instagram

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A contestant with links to both County Kildare and Boyzone is set to feature on the upcoming season of RTÉ's Dancing with the Stars (DWTS).

Marie 'Missy' Keating, the 20-year-old daughter of singer and former Boyzone member Ronan Keating, has been revealed as one of the guests for the next season of DWTS.

Missy's mother, Yvonne Connolly, is a former model from Kildare, and Missy has followed in her footsteps as a model, in addition to being a social media influencer.

Speaking on joining the hit show, Missy said: "I'm so happy to be a part of this show and ready to give it my all and throw myself into this journey."

"Things have been going great so far, and it’s definitely a challenge, but hard work pays off and I can’t wait to get out there and show everyone what we are working on."

She added: "What I’m really most excited about is the glitz and the glam that comes with the show – I've seen some of the costumes and they are just insane! 

"To be honest, I’m still pinching myself, it’s going to be brilliant."

Missy will be joining recently retired professional cyclist Nicholas Roche and Dublin-based singer Erica Cody as participants in the show.

DWTS is no stranger to Kildare: judge Brian Redmond lives in the county with his family.

In addition, new judge Arthur Gourounlian is married to Kildare man Brian Dowling, and the pair own a home in the village of Straffan.

DWTS will return to screens in January 2022, with 12 new celebrity dancers hoping to make it all the way to the final. 

Presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne are also confirmed to be returning for the new series.

