'Ridiculous': Solicitor joins frustrated judge over delays in €500,000 alleged drug case

A solicitor and judge both became visibly frustrated at the lack of progress in an alleged drugs case on Thursday, December 10.

Judge Desmond Zaidan and solicitor Matthew Byrne both criticised the length of time it takes for certificates from the State’s state labs to be sent for evidence in the court.

The two men made the comments during the case of Mark Harris, a 26-year-old with an address listed as Clongorey, Newbridge.

The defendant is accused of being in possession of cannabis totaling nearly €500,000 euro.

Mr Byrne said that a certificate for his client’s alleged haul was first meant to appear by June 23 earlier this year.

"This is laughable, and quite frankly, ridiculous!" he told the judge.

He added: "The State said in a press release that they are prioritising drug certificates for cases ‘on the higher end’... they are not!

"I have at least ten similar cases like this, Judge."

He concluded by saying that his client wanted the matter to be struck out.

Judge Zaidan replied: "I completely agree with Mr Byrne... I have had enough of this."

However, he was reluctant to strike the matter out. Judge Zaidan explained: "If I strike this matter out, it will make headlines, and people will think I’m the bad guy over pure State failure."

Garda Sgt Brian Jacob also advised Judge Zaidan not to strike the matter out, adding that he will "make it his mission" to personally contact the State’s labs about the issue.

"At some point, I will have to tackle the State head on (over this issue)" The Judge remarked.

The judge eventually agreed to extend time for the certificate to April 2 next.

He added that if there is no certificate by this date, he would strike the case out.